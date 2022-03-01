NOC-K holds ground-breaking ceremony for Sh3.5bn OlympAfrica centre

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat (centre) and Nairobi County Governor Ann Kananu (right) during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sh3.5 billion OlympAfrica Sports Complex in Ruai, Nairobi on March 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tergat, who was accompanied by NOC-K treasurer Anthony Kariuki, executive committee member Barnaba Korir and women representative Paurvi Rawal, said they will appeal for more funding from the International Olympic committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) to make the venture a major success.
  • OlympAfrica Foundation was formed 26 years ago by former IOC presidents so as to give the youth from Africa an opportunity to develop and grow in sports.      

The Sh3.5 billion OlympAfrica Sports Complex moved closer to become a realty when Nairobi County governor Ann Kananu and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat oversaw the ground breaking Monday in Ruai, Nairobi.

