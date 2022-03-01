NOC-K holds ground-breaking ceremony for Sh3.5bn OlympAfrica centre

The Sh3.5 billion OlympAfrica Sports Complex moved closer to become a realty when Nairobi County governor Ann Kananu and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat oversaw the ground breaking Monday in Ruai, Nairobi.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Muhuri Muchiri Stadium, Kasarani sub-county, the venue where the centre will be constructed within two years.

The land was donated by the former Member of Parliament, the late Muhuri Muchiri, through the Embakasi Ranching to the Nairobi County government.

“This marks an important milestone not only for me, but largely for Nairobi’s youth who live in Ruai and its environs who stand to benefit from this sports complex. I am extremely happy for many reasons, “said Kananu.

The governor, who was accompanied by Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya and Ruai Ward MCA, John Kamangu, noted that once completed, the centre will provide easily accessible sports facilities for disadvantaged youth.

“It will ensure advanced youth social development through sport, which will in turn keep the youth from this area and its environs away from idleness, crime, drugs and alcohol abuse,” said Kananu.

“The centre will develop talented young athletes and nurture future sportsmen and women.”

Kananu said that it was a great honour that NOC-K picked Nairobi and specifically the densely populated Eastlands for the centre, hence joining 37 other countries in Africa to construct such centres.

“We want the centre to produce more legendary sportsmen and women like Tergat, Catherine Ndereba, the late Joe Kadenge and many others,” noted Kananu.

Tergat noted that the OlympAfrica Sports Centre would not have become a reality without the support from the Nairobi County government and thanked Embakasi Ranching for preserving the ground.

Tergat said the OlympAfrica Sports Complex will consist of a main stadium, an indoor arena, gymnasium, outdoor basketball courts, tennis, volleyball, handball, an olympic-size swimming pool and a recreational nature trail.

OlympAfrica, through the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (Anoca), will provide US$ 350,000 (Sh35 million) for the first phase of construction targeting a football pitch and modern running track before the rest.

‘The next move now is to engage a contractor who will give us what is required within a month for work to start immediately as we seek to raise more funds for the project,” said Tergat, who explained that Anoca will deal with the contractor directly.

Tergat, who was accompanied by NOC-K treasurer Anthony Kariuki, executive committee member Barnaba Korir and women representative Paurvi Rawal, said they will appeal for more funding from the International Olympic committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) to make the venture a major success.