NOC-K calls for resumption of school games

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) wants Sports and Education ministries to find ways of bringing back sporting activities in schools across the country.

At the same time, NOC-K president Paul Tergat has urged local sports federations to stop wrangles and instead concentrate on preparing teams for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Tergat said it was virtually impossible for NOC-K to start preparing for youth games when schools have not resumed sporting activities.

"We are exploring ways in which our Elite Performance team and Youth Commission will engage the concerned authorities to find a way forward as far as the resumption of sports in schools is concerned," said Tergat.

Although primary and secondary schools reopened in January, the government is yet to okay the resumption of sporting activities in learning institutions.

Tergat was speaking in Nairobi where NOC-K presented its ‘Quadrennial Plan for 2021 to 2024’ to the federations.

The plan features updates for the 2021 Olympic Games, 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Kenyan teams will also prepare for the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Youth Games due April 22 in Egypt, and the Africa Youth Games slated for July next year in Ethiopia.

Senegal had been preparing to host the Youth Olympics in July next year but the games have now been postponed to 2026 in the same country. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had put Tergat in charge of the games.

Tergat said his team has come up with a strategic plan to develop the youth through individual training or coaching.

"We want members to know the kind of programmes we have such as the Olympic Solidarity Movement to which they can apply for scholarships. It can be done by individual athletes or coaches, preferably in schools," said Tergat.

Tergat said wrangles can be a thing of the past if federations are open and transparent in their undertakings. He urged federations to start planning for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.