No reprieve for TUK in handball league

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) Sunday continued with their poor run in the ongoing men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League after they were defeated by National City Council Government (NCCG) 26-23 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

TUK have lost three matches against General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 34-33 before they were defeated by City County on Sunday.

The students had taken a slim 12-11 lead going into the breather, but poor ball handling skills and miscommunication cost them the match.

GIbson Luyari (8) and Bonface Odour (6) emerged top scorers for their respective teams.

In the other men’s results played at the same venue, Black Mamba, Strathmore University and KDF won their ties to extend their winning streaks.

Black Mamba defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology 34-12 while the Forces side won against Thika 35-25, as Strathmore won 20-18 against Buccaneers in an entertaining match.

The three teams remain unbeaten with Strathmore leading the standings with 10 points from five matches, Mamba’s are second with eight points from four matches, while KDF and National Cereals and Produce Board, who were not in action, are joint third with six points from three matches with Cereals.

General Service Unit recovered from Saturday’s 27-25 defeat at the hands of Strathmore to overwhelm Young City 41-20.