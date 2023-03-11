NMG celebrates veteran sports editor Elias Makori in colourful ceremony

The Nation Media Group (NMG) on Friday celebrated its Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori, with chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama paying glowing tribute to the long-serving journalist’s contribution to the development of the company’s sports portfolio in his 30 illustrious years of service.

Makori, 52, joined NMG on January 23, 1993, as a sports reporter, rising to his current position of Managing Editor in charge of sports across the company’s platforms.

In a surprise office reception and cake-cutting ceremony at Nation Centre, NMG staff applauded Makori for his long service to the company, the highlight of which included global recognition in 2012 when he was named World Journalist of the Year by World Athletics (then International Association of Athletics Federation).

Gitagama and the company’s top leadership, including Chief Operating Officer Monica Ndung'u, Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo, and Head of Human Resource Jane Muiruri, also handed Makori a beautiful trophy in the colourful ceremony with staff members enjoying a massive cake modelled in semblance of the Nation Centre building.

Gitagama said Makori, the longest-serving NMG staffer, had helped the Group achieve various editorial and commercial landmarks, and was also instrumental in nurturing young, upcoming journalists.

Nation Media Group’s Managing Editor Sports, Elias Makori (third right) is assisted in cutting a cake by NMG Head of Human Resource Jane Muiruri (second left) to celebrate his 30 years of service at Nation Media Group on March 10, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He described Makori as a hardworking employee who is always committed to his work.

“I admire his commitment. Other sports journalist should measure to his level,” said Gitagama.

The CEO praised him for integrating the sports desk ahead of other departments, and also appreciated his capacity to deliver cross-platform content .

Ageyo congratulated Makori for placing the sports desk ahead of other departments in the newsroom integration journey.

“Many people wouldn’t do what he has done for sports. We are greatly inspired by the sports desk. Makori has been a great champion. He is a great team player who truly deserves to be appreciated. He knows where the industry is going,” Ageyo said.

NMG’s Head of Human Resource Muiruri also described the veteran journalist as a hardworking employee who is always committed to his work.

In his reflective speech, the widely travelled Makori recollected how far he had come, narrating how he was recruited as a reporter at a time the Daily Nation sports desk lost a number of staff in the political din ahead of the 1992 General Election, enticed by ruling party Kanu’s pressure group YK92.

Nation Media Group’s Managing Editor Sports, Elias Makori gives his speech during a celebration to mark his 30 years of service at Nation Media Group on March 10, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Co-workers from all NMG departments cheered as they enjoyed the special cake bought by the company to celebrate the top journalist who has travelled to over 60 countries across all the continents in his journalistic journey.

In his journalism career, Makori, who was named NMG Employee of the Year twice - in 1998 and 2012 - has covered major sports events, including the Olympic Games, Fifa World Cup, World Athletics Championships, World Volleyball Championships, Cricket World Cup, World Athletics Championships, multiple big city marathons, among others.

“It has been a long journey full of challenges but I thank God for the far I’ve gone,” said the multiple Kenya Sports Journalist of the Year award winner who encouraged young journalists to travel and opens up their minds, get contacts, gain confidence and learn how to get better in the trade.

Makori briefly moved to head the NMG Eldoret Bureau as Regional Editor between 2013 and 2016 where he helped move the bureau from its previous location at Zion Mall to the new Daima Towers.