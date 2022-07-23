Nipped in the bud: Cereals choke in Nairobi Water storm

Defending champions Nairobi Water Saturday survived an early scare to defeat National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 34-27 in an entertaining women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The back-to-back champions, who held their nerve to squeeze a 16-15 slim lead at the breather, needed the last four minutes of the game to break away from their opponents.

It was a balanced game in the opening 10 minutes as both teams tied 6-6, 8-8 and 10-10.

Brenda Ariviza, Brenda Musambai, Gladys Chilo and Mitchelle Oyoo then got their act together and opened a three-goal lead 14-11 for Nairobi Water.

Cereals suffered a major blow when key player Sarah Mabonga was sent off for misconduct.

Despite having five players on court, Cereals picked themselves up scoring through Sherly Atieno, Rehema Asiko and Joan Akinyi to reduce the deficit to 15-16 heading into the breather.

In the second half, Chillo who had excelled in the first half, was locked out of the match as both teams tied 18-18, 20-20 and 22-22.

Cereals put up a watertight defence with goalkeeper Jackline Wanjiku denying Adhiambo, Merina Adala and Ariviza on separate occasions.

A nervy ending to the game saw Cereals crumble as the experienced Nairobi Water ran out 34-27 winners.

Chilo emerged top scorer for the winners with 12 goals while Atieno scored seven goals for the losers.

Water captain Chillo said it was a wake up call .

“They overpowered us in speed and they had came for a win if their performance in the first half was anything to go by. They gave us a run for our money and I believe the match is an indication that it’s not business as usual. We will go back to the drawing board and hopefully we will have a better performance against our other rivals Kenya Defence Forces,” said Chillo.

Cereals player Mabonga said they have come of age to challenge for the title.

“We matched them but it’s unfortunate we crumbled in the last minutes of play. We are happy with the result and hope to do better in the upcoming matches especially against another tough opponents KDF,” said Mabonga.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Net Navigators launched their campaign on a winning note, seeing off Amazon 23-9 in a low scoring match.

Sharon Akoth emerged top scorer for the winners with six goals while Sarah Gitu netted three goals for Amazon.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) registered their first win after beating New Hope 34-15 in another women’s match.

The students were winless prior to Saturday's win having played four matches while New Hope remain without a win in four matches.

Mary Wangui and Esther Gathoni top scored for JKUAT with seven goals each while Timina Barasa scored seven goals for New Hope.

Thika defeated JKUAT 34-32 to record their third win of the season in a closely contested men’s match.

The students trailed their opponents 15-17 at the breather as the two-goal gap made all the difference for JKUAT in the second half.