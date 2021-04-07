Nike suspends deal with NFL quarterback amid assault allegations

In this file photo taken on January 3, 2021, Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Nike has suspended its endorsement deal with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid sexual assault allegations against the NFL star, the apparel manufacturer said on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Carmen Mandato | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 22 women, all filed in the last month, alleging sexual misconduct ranging from assault to obscene sexual gestures during professional massage therapy sessions he had booked.
  • Allegations against Watson include forcing a masseuse to perform a sex act and touching others with his genitals.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.