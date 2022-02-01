NFL star Tom Brady confirms retirement

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Monday, the former New England Patriots star had been coy during an appearance on his own podcast, saying he was considering his future on a day-to-day basis.
  • "I think when the time's right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week," he said.

Los Angeles

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.