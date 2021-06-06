Newly elected ATTF vice president Mudibo promises new structures

Newly elected Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) vice president in charge of development, Kenya’s Andrew Mudibo, has promised to revamp development structures to spur the growth of the game in the continent.

Mudibo noted the basic foundation and strength of any sport is the grassroots development. “We shall see restructuring of our structures to spur development in the 54 countries that include Kenya,” said Mudibo.

Mudibo, who is the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president, was elected one of the five vice presidents unopposed during the ATTF’s annual general meeting held virtually on Saturday.

ATTF president, Khaled El-Salhy of Egypt was also re-elected unopposed for his third consecutive term with Nigerian Wahid Oshodi Enthan coming in as his deputy.

Mudibo said they will open the pathway with established countries outside the continent so that players can get to benefit through scholarships and international competitions.

“The world has to take note of the development of the sport in Africa. The world must embrace Africa,” said Mudibo.

Mudibo said that lack of equipment is a major hindrance to the development of the sport hence they will engage national governments to see if they can produce cheap tables for the game to be played in schools and social halls across Africa.

“The tables are expensive to produce hence local solutions must be sought.

“We want to engage governments to come up with indoor facilities at every stadium they are building. The focus should not just be football and athletics only,” said Mudibo.

Mudibo, who was serving as a council member was elected alongside Alfred Bagueka (Cameroon), who will be the vice president in charge of administration, Hajera Kajee (South Africa), who is the vice president for finance and Lotfi Guerfel (Tunisia), the vice president for marketing.

The vice president in charge of technical is Karou Germain from Cote d'ivoire while John Birungi (Rwanda) is the vice president for media and public relations.

Elected officials of Africa Table Tennis Federation elections

Khaled El Salhy (Egypt) - President

Wahid Oshodi Enthan (Nigeria) - Deputy President

Alfred Bagueka (Cameroon) - Vice President Administration

Hajera Kajee (South Africa) - Vice President Finance

Andrew Mudibo (Kenya) - Vice President Development

Lotfi Guerfel (Tunisia) - Vice President Marketing

Karou Germain (Cote d'ivoire) - Vice President Technical