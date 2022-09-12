Newbies shine at school games

Newcomers made their presence felt as curtains fell on the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Nakuru High School on Monday.

In boys’ basketball, debutantes Dr Aggrey High School defied all odds to win the title on their bow in the competition. The Taita Taveta County school beat 2019 finalists Dagoretti High School 70-64 in the final.

“It has been a long time since Coast schools won the boys’ basketball title and we hope this is start of our dominance,” charged Dr Aggrey coach Maima Kevin Aran.

Coast completed the double as Kaya Tiwi Secondary School reclaimed the girls’ title after beating newcomers Olympic High School from Nairobi 60-54.

The newly introduced 3x3 basketball saw Stafford Boys High School and Buru Buru Girls Secondary School crowned champions.

In girls’ hockey, another fairy tale was written as St Mary’s Tachasis Girls Secondary School claimed the title on their debut after 5-4 post-match penalties win over former champions TransNzoia Mixed Secondary School, after the sides played out a 2-2 stalemate in normal time.

Tachasis coach Daniel said they want to extend their dominance to the East Africa Games.

“There is no time to rest because we now have to start thinking about the regional games in Arusha which begin on Thursday. These girls have played their hearts out and the title is what they deserved,” the coach said.

Hospital Hill High School finally claimed the boys’ handball title on their second appearance at the nationals after a 30-25 win over newbies Kamito Boys Secondary School from West Pokot County.

Kamito had dumped out defending champions Kimilili Boys High School in the semi-final, but just fell short in the final.

Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga reclaimed the title they lost in 2019 after also beating another newcomer, St Joseph’s Secondary School, Kitale 17-11 in the final.

Kamusinga skipper Diana Barasa led her side with seven points, while Martha Lavender netted five points for the losers.