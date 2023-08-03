Newbies carry Nyanza’s hopes

Nyanza Region have been branded “dark horses” due to the number of new teams they will present at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega County next week.

The annual championships will see schools battle in football, volleyball, rugby sevens, 3x3 basketball, racquet games and netball at Kakamega High School, Bukhungu Stadium, Mukumu Boys High School and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology from August 7 to 12.

While some may view the Nyanza teams as underdogs, they have vowed to upset the form book and return home with the titles to their demanding fans.

The schools that will be making their debut will be Agoro Sare High School (boys’ football), Lwak Girls High School (girls’ football), Onjiko High School (boys’ volleyball) and Oyugi Ogango Secondary School (netball). A wave of anticipation is building across the region as the teams prepare to head to Kakamega on Sunday.

Agoro Sare High School and Lwak Girls High School team are leaving no stone unturned as they bid to reclaim the coveted football titles. The last boys’ football team to win the football title was Nyamira County’s Gekomoni Secondary School in 2011. Will Agoro end the 12-year drought?

Lwak Girls on the other hand will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Nyakach Girls High School who triumphed in 2019 when the nationals were held in Kisumu.

Both teams are fine-tuning their skills and strategies to ensure they are a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.

Lwak coach Daniel Ochieng believes they can build on their regional success to do well in Kakamega.

"We have shown that we are not pushovers in these tournaments. However, we will take a match at a time in Kakamega. We expect stronger teams at the national level but we are up to the task,” said Ochieng.

They have been drawn in pool “B” alongside holders Wiyeta Girls Secondary School (Rift Valley) Madira Girls Secondary School (Western) and Mbitini Girls Secondary School (Eastern). The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Agoro Sare, who qualified for the national games for the first time in their history by beating Kisumu Day High School, believe they can topple the big guns and rewrite history.

Principal Isaac Okeyo has ensured that the boys undergo a rigorous regimen of training, mental conditioning and tactical drills.

"Our preparations have been methodical, our focus unwavering and our commitment unyielding. We have fine-tuned every aspect of our game – from strategy to skill, from teamwork to sportsmanship. Our players have shown remarkable dedication,” said Okeyo.

Agoro are up against Shanderema Secondary School (Western), Kirangari High School (Central) and North Eastern’s Bute Boys High School.

In volleyball, Onjiko High School and Nyakach have their work cut out in bringing the titles home. Nyakach face last year’s finalists Kesogon Mixed Secondary School (Rift Valley), Karima Girls Secondary School (Central) and hosts Mwitoti Secondary School.

In the rugged arena of rugby sevens, 2011 winners Maseno School and St Mary’s Yala are gearing up for an electrifying showdown.

Nyanza Secondary School Sports Association Vice Chair Ngala Mbuor urged the teams to show resilience and excellence.

Nyanza Region teams

Football

Boys - Agoro Sare High School

Girls - St Mary's Lwak Girls High School

Volleyball

Boys - Onjiko High School

Girls - Nyakach Girls High School

Netball

Oyugi Ogango Secondary School

Rugby 7s

St Mary's School, Yala

Maseno school

3X3 Basketball

Boys -Onjiko High School, Agoro Sare High School