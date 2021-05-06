New Zealand weightlifter set to be first transgender Olympian

This file photo taken on April 9, 2018 shows New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competing during the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. It was reported on May 6, 2021 that New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was poised to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo under new qualification rules.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hubbard rarely gives interviews but told Radio New Zealand in 2017 that she just wanted to compete in the sport she loves and "blocked out" criticism.
  • "If I try and take that weight on board it just makes the lifts harder... I am who I am," she said.
  • "I don't want to change the world. I just want to be me and do what I do."

Wellington

