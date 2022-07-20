New tricycle wheelchair for Paralympian Alex Otieno

Paralympian weightlifter Alex Otieno received a shot in the arm Wednesday after he got a tricycle wheelchair from former athlete Festus Kasyoka at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Otieno, 57, a trained physiotherapist won silver during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, as well as a bronze medal in the 1995 Africa Games in Tunisia.

Otieno, who has offered his services to a number of past and present Kenyan sports personalities, among them two-time world marathon champion Catherine Ndereba, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat, former Kenyan long -distance runner Douglas Wakihuri and decorated football players MacDonald Mariga and Dennis Oliech.

He said his satisfaction is to see his clients go out to there and conquer.

"I have worked on many athletes who have brought accolades to the country. I really don’t charge them, but many give me something small in return, but really mine has never been about money.

But I’m grateful that Kasyoka has returned the favour, in a way he has given me new legs and I'm humbled,” said Otieno, who was infected with polio at the age of nine.

Otieno, who hails from Siaya County, is stationed at Nyayo Stadium and has been in the field for over 30 years specialising in muscle pull and hamstrings.

Kasyoka, who is a licensed athletics coach and works in the United States, said the wheelchair gift was a sign of appreciation.

He relocated to USA courtesy of a O-1( Extra Ordinary Ability of Achievement) visa in 2001 aged 18.

"Otieno is the man who brought my fitness levels back. I had a lot of niggling muscle problems as a junior athlete and he's the reason why I am fitter today. My success is partly because of him,” said the 40-year-old founder of the Machakos Great Run.

"I am happy to associate with him. God gives us a lot and a lot is also expected from us. Some injuries do not require surgery, they need the magical hand of Otieno. It's not what I can do for him, but what he can do for the world,” he added.