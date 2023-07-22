New stars emerge at Central Region Games

After three days of sizzling action, new stars were born as the Central Region Term Two Secondary School Games concluded at Kagumo High School in Nyeri County on Saturday.

In football, Kirangari Boys High School from Kiambu County and Njabini Girls High School were crowned the new regional stars taking over from Olbolosat Secondary School and Kinale Girls High School respectively.

The new kings displayed an entertaining final against Kiaga Boys' High School beating them 4-0 to earn their ticket to the national championships.

Erick Wafula scored the first goal in the seventh minute, while David Kamau drove the second goal 10 minutes later to give his side 2-0 half time lead.

In the second half, Wafula Kizito delivered the third goal in the 64th minute with Erick Wafula completing the rout three minutes to time.

"We have been missing in action for 23 years. We came here to win and nothing short," said coach Kennedy Kabachi.

Kirangari Principal Zachary Thiong'o disclosed that the boys sacrificed their mid-term break to prepare for the games.

"The coaches have done a tremendous job to prepare the team to command respect at this level," said Thiong'o.

Top scorer Erick Wafula promised a better performance at the nationals, adding that he gained good exposure from the competition.

In girls' football, Njabini Girls handed St Kelvin Secondary School a 2-0 beating to seal their return to the nationals.

The two teams were meeting for the second time after drawing 2-2 in the hotly contested preliminaries on Thursday.

Njabini coach Timothy Teteayo said: "The girls were focused and this victory is a major morale booster to the team. We will leave a mark at the nationals."

Tetu High School from Nyeri County and Karima Girls Secondary School are the new regional volleyball champions.

After the fall of former champions Kambaa Technical Secondary School at the group stage, Tetu High had only Graceland Senior School standing on the way to the crown.

By the final whistle, Tetu had overpowered Graceland 3-0 (25-16, 25-12 and 25-12).

"Our opponents made a lot of mistakes and we took advantage of that. They lacked coordination and their communication was poor," said Felix Kipkemboi, Tetu captain.

Karima Girls from Nyandarua upset much-fancied M-Pesa Foundation Academy 3-1 (25-20, 23-25,25-18,25-14) in a tight final match.

"We were alert throughout the game and marked well all their moves as we mounted constant pressure. It was tough but we are happy we won it," said Dorcas Mbole, Karima's team captain.

Tetu High School emerged third in football after they defeated Ndunyu Njeru 3-1 in the playoffs.

"We have learnt never to underestimate any team no matter how prepared we are. We wasted many scoring opportunities in our semifinal final against Kiaga Boys but we did not know they were prepared for a penalty shootout where we lost," said Imran Mohamed, Tetu High team captain.

Central Region Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Peter Kariuki commended the teams for displaying talent in all disciplines throughout the championship.

"The discipline levels were commendable throughout the event. We have a formidable team to face any challenge at the nationals," said Kariuki.

The regional team will head to the nationals to be held at Kakamega High School from August 6 to 13.

Results

Boys' football

1. Kirangari -Kiambu County

2. Kiaga -Kirinyaga

3. Tetu High -Nyeri

Girls' football

1. Njabini -Nyandarua

2. St Kelvin -Kiambu

3. Kahuhia -Murang'a

Boys' volleyball

1. Tetu High -Nyeri

2. Graceland -Nyandarua

3. Kambaa -Nyandarua

Girls' volleyball

1. Karima Girls -Nyandarua

2. Mpesa Foundation Academy -Kiambu

3. Gataragwa -Nyeri

Boys 3x3 basketball

1. Thika High -Kiambu

2. St Marys -Nyeri

3. Alliance -Kiambu

Boys 3x3 basketball

1. Magomano -Nyandarua

2. Karima -Nyandarua

3. Maryhill -Kiambu

Rugby 7s

1. Alliance Boys -Kiambu

2. Kiambu High -Kiambu

3. Magumu -Nyandarua

Netball

1. Kinale -Kiambu

2. Mpesa Foundation Academy- Kiambu