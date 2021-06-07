New poll finds half of Japanese back Olympics this summer

Olympic rings

Security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo on May 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Another 31 percent were in favour of cancellation, while 24 percent called for another postponement, the poll found.
  • Organisers have consistently ruled out another postponement, and Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto last week said only a catastrophe preventing most delegations from attending the Games would cause their cancellation.

