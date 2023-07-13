New Nairobi Polo Club boss tees off with SBM Bank, Tusker Malt boost

Newly-appointed Nairobi Polo Club chairman Fredd Kambo has his work cut out as he embarks on his two-year reign at the club.

Founded in 1907, Nairobi Polo Club is the oldest polo club in East Africa.

Kambo has revealed two key goals that he and his team aim to achieve in their two-year reign: Opening the sport of polo to a wider audience and improving the quality of play through elevating the handicaps of Nairobi-based players.

Already, he has seen his new term off to a flying start with sponsorship announcements by SBM Bank and Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

“We’d like to see more high handicapped players (international players) coming to spend time in Nairobi. It is important because they can come help us in the schooling of our horses but also help in training our players here,” said Kambo as the club roped in new sponsors just in time for the new season that gets underway this weekend at the club.

This weekend’s tournament – the Horseman Cup - runs from Friday to Sunday with eight more tournaments lined up until January.

SBM Bank unveiled a one-year sponsorship deal with the club worth Sh3.9 million for the upcoming season at the Nairobi Polo Club grounds which are off Ngong Road near Jamhuri Park.

The bank, whose headquarters are in Mauritius, is set to be the official banking partner of the Nairobi Polo Club for the 2023/24 season.

And on Thursday, Tusker Malt Lager, KBL's premium beer brand, announced a continuation of its partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club for the 2023/24 season.

The KBL partnership builds on last year, where Tusker Malt perpetually pushed the boundaries of the interaction between on-field action and a great social atmosphere.

In between matches and after tournaments are concluded, attendees, club members and players get together and share in drinks, food and music.

This is something that has since been very well received by audiences, leading to a sharp uptick in the number of fans of Polo in Nairobi and its environs.

As the Senior Brand Manager of Tusker Malt Lager, Rediet Yigezu, expressed: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club for another exciting polo season."

“Tusker Malt Lager is synonymous with quality and distinction, and our collaboration with the Nairobi Polo Club aligns perfectly with our brand values."

“We look forward to witnessing top-notch polo matches and sharing the unrivalled taste of Tusker Malt Lager with the passionate spectators.”

Acknowledging the KBL backing, Kambo said: "This collaboration has been mutually beneficial since it began, and together we have elevated the sport of polo to new heights."

“We share Tusker Malt Lager's vision for excellence and look forward not only to another season of extraordinary performances on the field, but also to more new players getting involved in the sport."

Speaking at the SBM Bank sponsorship launch earlier in the week, Kambo, who previously served as the vice chairman, was delighted with the sponsorship.

“For us, it really is an honour to welcome you and we do appreciate the partnership we are embarking on,” he said.

“From our point of view, it’s always a good thing when we see brands that come to participate in what we are doing. Polo is very much a family sport but it is also a sport that lends itself to hospitality, to friendship, to family and from our point of view, we consider SBM as part of our family.”

Also present at the launch was SBM Bank deputy chief executive officer Jotham Mutoka, together the bank’s with Head of Marketing and Communications Magdalene Mulandi.

“As SBM we look at this as part of development of the Polo game in Kenya. As a bank we are interested with developing the communities in which we do business and culture and sports is one of those intentions that we have as a bank to support in Kenya in various sports,” said Mutoka.

The sponsorship is set to aid the club in running tournaments, watering the grounds, kitting of the players and also in the maintenance of the club house.

Kambo also emphasised on the need to expand international partnerships as another way to grow the sport with Zambian ladies scheduled to tour the country next week.