Netball team steps up preps ahead of continental tourney

The national women's netball team comprising 15 players has intensified training ahead of this year’s Africa Netball Cup cum World Championship qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa from August 22 to 29 this year.

In South Africa, the national team will face off with East Africa champions Uganda, Namibia, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe and African champions in a round-robin format.

South Africa will also host the World Cup Championship slated for July 28 to August 6 next year at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town. This will mark the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

This is the second time the Kenya will participate in the qualifiers having taken part in the competitions in 2018 in Lusaka, Zambia and 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, UK.

During the event, Kenya failed to qualify after it lost all its matches against Zambia, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Tuesday, the national team coach Joseph Makau said the team is poised to compete well despite dismal show in the previous assignments.

“We are currently working on adjusting into systems that will get us good results because we know the kind of opposition that awaits us,” said the tactician.

“The girls are very positive and cooperative in training, they want to shine in the in the qualifiers. We are still working on their fitness then probably from next week we will switch on possible combinations."

However, due to financial constraints the team is conducting non-residential training in Buruburu since the government has not issued funds for the team to camp at their usual training ground at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) Secretary-General Millicent Busolo has appealed to well-wishers for financial support.

“I would like to appeal to the well-wishers to come and support sports since it's a big industry that can absorb many young talents in the country. My prayer is to see these young talented players with high spirits qualify for the World Cup," she said.

In last year’s Africa Cup competitions that were held in Namibia, Kenya registered only two wins against Botswana (46-45) and Tanzania (48-40).

South Africa are yet to lose a match in this tournament since 2019 and successfully retained the title after they defeated Uganda 57-37 in the final.

During the event, Africa Netball President Cecilia Molokwane, who is also the South Africa Federation President, announced that Kenya had been cleared to host International competitions after the national team competed well during the championships.