Netball chief wants boys allowed to play sport in schools

Kenya Netball Federation president Immaculate Kabutha has called on the Ministry of Education to consider including boy's netball in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) championships.

This comes amid calls for the government to shed light on the resumption of the competitions.

Boy's netball is played in all learning institutions apart from secondary schools something that Kabutha terms as denying boys an opportunity to showcase their talents in the game.

Speaking to Nation Sport during a netball tournament in Kisii on Tuesday, Kabutha appealed to the Ministry of Education to incorporate boy’s netball into the games rooster when the championships will eventually resume.

KSSSA term one championships were abruptly suspended in March last year when Kenya reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19. The games have not resumed since.

At the time, Term One games involving basketball, hockey, rugby, handball and cross country had reached the regional stage.

“Netball is a game like any other and excluding it from secondary schools games is unfair. Boys should be given an opportunity to participate in the game,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the return of sporting activities in May but school games have since not resumed.

Last month, Eliud Wambua - who is the assistant director of quality assurance and standards in the Ministry of Education - had said co-curricular activities in teachers training colleges, primary and secondary schools would resume soon.

He spoke at Kisii University during the Nyanza South region World Under 20 pre-trials.

“We have already developed protocols on resumption of sports activities in educational institutions. We are only waiting for approval to resume by the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha,” Wambua said.