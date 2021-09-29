Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Netball chief wants boys allowed to play sport in schools

Immaculate Kabutha

Kenya Netball Federation president Immaculate Kabutha speaks a netball tournament at Kisii University in Kisii County on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KSSSA term one championships were abruptly suspended in March last year when Kenya reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19. The games have not resumed since.

Kenya Netball Federation president Immaculate Kabutha has called on the Ministry of Education to consider including boy's netball in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) championships.

