Ndungú wins the fifth leg of IPSC league in Nairobi

Geoffrey Pesa of Kenya Regiment Rifle Club, (KRRC) competes in the short course Pistol competition during the fifth leg of International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Kenya League at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi on June 20, 2021.

  • The IPSC chairman Memba Muriuki disclosed that they have 10 events in their calendar with five events having been held so far.
  • “We intend to have the events spread in Mombasa and Meru so as to popularise the pistol shooting sport,” said Muriuki adding that they will have Ladies Open on July 11 in Nairobi.
  • Muriuki said the league matches are geared towards selecting the national team for the IPSC World Championships due November in Thailand.

Bamburi’s Ibrahim Ndungú on Sunday won the fifth leg of International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Kenya League at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi.

