Ndungú wins the fifth leg of IPSC league in Nairobi

Bamburi’s Ibrahim Ndungú on Sunday won the fifth leg of International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Kenya League at the Jockey Club Range, Nairobi.

Ndungú accumulated 492.4834 points from six stages, beating Robert Nyamogo, who finished on 482.3277 as Geoffrey Pesa managed 461.7809.

Sammy Onyango settled fourth with 426.5286 as Peter Kiveleeti wrapped up the top five vanguard with 412.2103.

The championships attracted 38 competitors who engaged in Stage 1 Short Course "A", Stage 2 Short Course "B", Stage 3 Long Course, Stage 4 Short Course "C", Stage 5 Medium Course "A" and Stage 6 Medium Course "B."

In Stage 1 Short Course "A", Ndung'u settled third with 47 points, finishing behind the winner Pesa with 55, Nyamogo 51.9 as Ashu Sennik was placed fourth with 42.9.

Then in Stage 2 Short Course "B", Ndung'u cleared a distant fifth in 39.27. Pesa won the category in 50 beating Nyamogo and Onyango to second and third with 46 and 43 respectively. Thomas Kiilu was fourth in 39.

Nyamogo danced to victory in Stage 3 Long Course with 160 points beating Ndung'u to second with 158 followed by Onyango and Kiveleeti with 155 and 144 in that order.

Ndung'u finally won Stage 4 Short Course "C" with 60 points, silencing Nyamogo, who ended with 58 as Pesa collected 52 for third followed by Kiveleeti 50.

Onyango was victorious in Stage 5 Medium Course "A" with a score of 80 to floor Ndung'u with 78 as Pesa knocked down 76.2 for third with Nyamogo's 72.7 giving him fourth place.

Ndung'u went for his second victory taking Stage 6 Medium Course "B" with a massive 110 points relegating Nyamogo and Pesa to second and third with 91.3 and 86.2 respectively.

Onyango got 85.9 for fourth.

Irene Ndunda was the lady winner with 311.5686 points, beating Agatha Muchiri to second with 285.4908, while Brenda Ajiambo's 276.0305 placed her third.

In the Steel Plate Challenge, Nyamogo took 21.20 seconds to win, taking 8.94 seconds in Stage 1 (Smoke and Hope), 5.85 seconds in Stage 2 (Smoke and Hope) and 6.41 in Stage 3 (Roundabout).

Pesa took 21.63 seconds made of 6.80, 8.19 and 6.64 respectively to settle second followed by Ndungú, who took 22.55 seconds comprising 11.08, 5.70 and 5.77.

Kenya Defence Forces firers dominated the Disciplined Forces category, claiming the first three positions. Agatha Muchiri won the category having taken 39.13 seconds, beating Irene Ndunda (39.14) and Wilberforce Kerema (40.71).

The IPSC chairman Memba Muriuki disclosed that they have 10 events in their calendar with five events having been held so far.

“We intend to have the events spread in Mombasa and Meru so as to popularise the pistol shooting sport,” said Muriuki adding that they will have Ladies Open on July 11 in Nairobi.