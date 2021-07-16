NCPB, Water put unbeaten league runs on the line

Reigning men's and women's Kenya Handball Federation National League champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Nairobi Water respectively will be in action at Nyayo National Stadium ton Sunday as they look to maintain their unbeaten streak this season.

NCPB will battle against Inspired,while Nairobi Water take on varsity girls Kenyatta University.

Inspired will be playing their first match of the season but NCPB team manager Edina Kasandi was wary of the4 encounter.

"The tie will decide how our opponents begin the league and just as it's crucial to them, it's also important to us as we want to extend the good start to the season.

"Remember we are the champions and we need to show we were intent on defending the title," said the former Kenya international.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they will not underrate their opponents who have shown remarkable improvement.

"Every match is important to us and we will be going for the two points,"quipped Ochieng, who is also the Kenya women's coach.