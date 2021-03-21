NCPB hit KU in handball league

Ulinzi's Kiptirim Kibet (centre) shoots as Generation's Malcon Carlos (left) attempts to block the shot during their Kenya Handball Federation league match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cereals were a better side in the second half scoring at will as the students struggled to break through. 
  • In other results played at the same venue, Black Mamba won against Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology 32-23 as Technical University of Kenya were awarded a walk over after Nanyuki gave the match a wide berth in the men's league.

Sarah Mabonga emerged the top scorer with 12 goals as National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women's team defeated Kenyatta University 38-14 during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court, Nairobi Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.