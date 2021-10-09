NCPB hammer Amazon, JKUAT skip league matches

NCPB

National Cereals and Produce Board's Desma Aono (right) vies for the ball with Amazon's Elizabeth Wambui during their Kenya Handball Federation women's Premier League match on October 9, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Esther Nyandoro  &  Agnes Makhandia

What you need to know:

  • NCPB women's team overwhelmed bottom placed Amazon 41-16, while their male counterparts won against Black Mamba 27-25 in a closely contested but entertaining match.
  • Sarah Mabonga top scored for NCPB with 13 goals while Debora Nkirote emerged top scorer for Amazon with six goals.

National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) men's and women's teams Saturday recorded wins as the Kenya Handball Federation National League hit homestretch at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.