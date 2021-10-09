NCPB hammer Amazon, JKUAT skip league matches

National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) men's and women's teams Saturday recorded wins as the Kenya Handball Federation National League hit homestretch at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB women's team overwhelmed bottom placed Amazon 41-16, while their male counterparts won against Black Mamba 27-25 in a closely contested but entertaining match.

Sarah Mabonga top-scored for NCPB with 13 goals while Debora Nkirote emerged top scorer for Amazon with six goals.

Captain Timothy Kirimi emerged top scorer with seven goals for Cereals as Paul Ondara also top-scored seven goals for the Mambas in the men's match.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue champions, Nairobi Water were awarded a walkover after Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural and Technology (JKUAT) were a no show.

Water extended the lead on the standing with 18 points from nine matches and remain unbeaten.

In the men's matches, Buccaneers also benefited from JKUAT's failure to show up.

In the match against Amazon, Cereals dominated the one lop-sided match encounter with little resistance from their opponents.

Amazon’s defence was breached numerous times with Cereals scoring at will as they took a comfortable 20-6 lead at the breather.

The script was the same in the second half with Amazon managing to score 10 more goals.

Amazon coach Albert Mukoya said: “We lost to a better and experienced team but we are glad that we picked a few lessons that we help us going forward. We struggled against them especially our attacks."

NCPB coach Danstan Eshikimo lauded his charges for a good show saying they can only get better.

Nairobi water coach Jack Hebert was dejected after their opponents failed to show up saying," “I am a bit disappointed, we have been training the whole week and it’s a shame that after all the effort we didn't play. However, I am happy we are still lead the log and we hope to maintain the lead.”

Fixtures

Sunday

KU v JKUAT 9am

KDF v Amazon (W)10:30am

KDF v TUK 12pm

KU v Thika 1:30pm

Buccaneers v Tiger 3pm