NCPB end Strathmore's unbeaten start at Nyayo

"The title is ours to lose," charged National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men's team coach, Danston Eshukumo after inflicting Strathmore University with their first loss of the Kenya Handball Federation National League season Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB beat Strathmore University 28-17 in the last match of the day to move two points off the leaders in the standings. NCPB are second on 26 points from 14 matches, while Strathmore remain top two points ahead, having played one more match.

Kenya Defence Forces are third with 24 points from 13 matches in the 19-team league.

"We are encouraged with the win going forward. It's a motivation and we are keen to win all our remaining matches so that we can defend the title. Of course the winner of the tie was going to have an advantage in the race for the title and I'm glad we are the one who had the final laugh," said coach Eshukumo.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi conceded defeat saying, "We had so many turnovers and at the end of the day, we were punished. Going forward we just want to take one game at a time and see what happens when the season comes to end."

It was a balanced game in the first few minutes of play as both teams tied 2-2. The varsity side then put up a water-tight defence that denied their opponents on many occasions.

Cereals courtesy of Peter Omondi, Timothy Kirimi and John Wante eventually found a way as Strathmore's defence started leaking.

Strathmore were poor on delivery as Cereals broke away 8-4 as the half wore on. They continued to torment the students' defence and took a comfortable 16-7 lead at the breather.

Cereals further improved in the second half and deservedly won the match 28-17. Omondi emerged top scorer for NCPB with nine goals, while Rashid Ingela top scored for the varsity side with three goals.

In the other men's results, Rangers regrouped after posting two losses on Saturday to see off Kahawa 33-30. Rangers had succumbed to KDF 43-28 and 26-27 against JKUAT.

General Service Unit (GSU) defeated Technical University of Kenya 33-18 as Thika were awarded a walk over after their opponents Vickers failed to show up.

Solomon Tenge and Kennedy Simiyu each scored five goals for GSU, while Bryan Werangas (6) Lawrence Wafula (4) and Polycarp Rakama (4) emerged top scorers for the losers.

In the women's match played at the same venue, newcomers Nanyuki defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural and Technology(JKUA) 25-16 to move second on the standings with 13 points.

While NCPB moved joint third with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) after a deserved 38-23 win against Rangers.

KDF and NCPB have 12 points, but the forces, who were not in action over the weekend, enjoy a superior goal difference with two games in hand. KDF have played seven matches, while Cereals have played nine matches.

League leaders and reigning champions Nairobi Water have 16 points from eight matches.