NCPB edge Nanyuki in handball league

Black Mamba's Victor Luvale

Black Mamba's Victor Luvale (left) shoots to score during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Technical University of Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women's team Saturday beat Nanyuki 36-25 to move fourth in Kenya Handball Federation National League standings at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

