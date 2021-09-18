NCPB edge Nanyuki in handball league

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women's team Saturday beat Nanyuki 36-25 to move fourth in Kenya Handball Federation National League standings at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Cereals, who have blown hot and cold this season, have eight points from seven matches, one behind third-placed Nanyuki.

Back-to-back champions Nairobi Water and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who have a date on Sunday, are top joint top with 12 points from six matches although the former have a superior goal difference.

Cereals coached by former national men's team player Dustan Eshikumo led 19-13 at the breather and held on to win the match.

Sherly Atieno (9),Sarah Mabonga (8) and Joan Akinyi (6) emerged top scorers for the winners as Mildred Nyongesa and Marjorie Okwakau scored seven goals each with Veronica Nyumbura adding five for the losers.

Eshikumo said they are now on the right track having had a slow start to the league.

"Everything is looking up for us. We are taking one match at a time but I want to believe that we are on course and we remain in contention for the league title," said Eshikumo.

In other matches played at the same venue, Black Mamba men's team defeated Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 35-23 to remain third on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.

Second-placed and unbeaten Strathmore University were set to play Vickers Saturday evening as they sought to dislodge NCPB from the top.

Strathmore and NCPB are tied on 12 points but the former have inferior goal difference and a game at hand.

Gunners' search for a second win of the season continues after they were beaten 35-30 by Inspired. Gunners occupy 17th position in the 19-team league with two points from seven matches.

Meanwhile, Makueni Bees men's team did not honour their fixtures against KDF and Kahawa. In total, Gerald Juma's side have given seven walkovers.

Reached for comment, KHF Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said they are in talks with the team.

"Their case is unique. However, the policy in regard to the walkovers is that you give two points and 15 goals to the supposed opponents. And that's what we are going to do because we had already shared the fixtures for the whole season," said the official.

Fixtures

Sunday

Nairobi Water v KDF(W) 9am

Gunners v Generation 10:30am

Inspired v Tigers 12pm

Makueni Bees v Strathmore University 1:30pm

TUK v Vickers 3pm