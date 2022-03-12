NCPB edge KDF in Super Cup opener

Champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) team got off to a flying start with a 26-22 win over rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup got underway at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, record women champions Nairobi Water overpowered newcomers Nanyuki 37-27.

Nanyuki player Nancy Owaga said they want to learn and pick experience ahead of the new season that is scheduled to start next month.

“This is our first time we are playing in the Super Cup and really we are not under pressure. We will be contented with our presence being felt,” said Owaga.

NCPB will Sunday battle Black Mamba seeking to extend their good start to the event while Nanyuki will take on KDF in one of the women’s matches as Nairobi Water play nemesis NCPB in another tie.

In an entertaining match, Cereals were first off the blocks scoring two quick goals but KDF rallied to equalise.The game was still level at half-time with the scoreline 12-12.

Both sides started the second half cautiously but it was Cereals who broke away opening a four-goal gap and never looked back.

Robert Maranga was in his element as he scored classic goals for Cereals to lead 24-18.

KDF coach Nixon Oyaro, who looked out of sorts introduced Nicholas Ireri and Kevin Imo but the damage was already done as Cereals ran out 26-22 winners.

Cereals coach Danstun Eshikumo was over the moon saying the win puts them in good stead ahead of their upcoming matches.

“The pep talk worked. We changed our approach in the second half. Tactically, we improved on our defence and blocked our opponents from scoring. Generally, they fell into our play,” said Eshikumo.

The Super Cup event brings together the top six men teams and top four women teams at the end of the regular season.

Cereals, Strathmore University, Black Mamba, General Service Unit, KDF and Kenyatta University will battle for the title in the men’s matches, while Water, KDF, Cereals and Nanyuki will play in round robin format in women’s category.

Sunday fixtures

KDF v Nanyuki (W) 10am

GSU v Strathmore University (M) 11:30am

NCPB v Nairobi Water (W) 1pm