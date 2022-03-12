Breaking News: Grand Azimio boost for Raila Odinga presidency

NCPB edge KDF in Super Cup opener

Collins Snox of NCPB stopped by KDF defenders

Collins Snox (centre) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) vies with from left, Noah Cheruiyot, Moses Ndombi and Chris Mureithi of Kenya Defence Forces during their Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In an earlier match played at the same venue, record women champions Nairobi Water overpowered newcomers Nanyuki 37-27
  • KDF coach Nixon Oyaro, who looked out of sorts introduced Nicholas Ireri and Kevin Imo but the damage was already done as Cereals ran out 26-22 winners
  • Cereals coach Danstun Eshikumo was over the moon saying the win puts them in good stead ahead of their upcoming matches


Champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) team got off to a flying start with a 26-22 win over rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup got underway at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

