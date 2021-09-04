NCPB bounce back to winning ways

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board

Sarah Mabonga of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) shoots from the penalty spot during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Nairobi Water at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win lifts Cereals to fourth position with six points from as many matches in the eight-team league
  • The match was evenly balanced in the first 35 minutes but it was hosts NCPB who held the nerve to take a 13-12 lead to the breather
  • NCPB coach Danston Eshikumo was relieved saying the team can only get better in subsequent matches

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women's team Saturday got their groove back with a 32-24 win over Rangers in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

