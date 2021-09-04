NCPB bounce back to winning ways

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) women's team Saturday got their groove back with a 32-24 win over Rangers in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB had lost to newbies Nanyuki 27-26 in July before they were awarded a walkover last weekend after their opponents Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) failed to show up.

The win lifts Cereals to fourth position with six points from as many matches in the eight-team league.

NCPB coach Danston Eshikumo was relieved saying the team can only get better in subsequent matches.

"It was a slow start but I'm glad the players picked up the momentum in the second half thus the good result," noted Eshikumo.

Rangers coach Gerald Juma said: "Generally, we are in the league for exposure but managing to hold an experienced side to 13-12 at the breather is (quite) something."

Sheryl Atieno (7), Sarah Mabonga (4) and Purity Nyawira (4) emerged top scorers for Cereals, while Dorothy Baraza (11),Caren Muyoka (5) and Marlyne Inusu (4) impressed for the losers.

The match was evenly poised in the first 35 minutes but it was hosts NCPB who held their nerve to take a 13-12 lead to the breather. On resumption,Cereals showed urgency and deservedly stretched their lead to 20-16.

Rangers held on as Baraza scored through fast breaks but her effort was not enough as Cereals powered through their opponents' defence to extend their lead to 28-20 before winning 32-24.

In the other match played at the same venue, Rangers men's team saw off Gunners 29-25.

Joseph Wafula top scored for the winners with seven goals as Fredrick Lwembe emerged top scorer with eight goals for the the losers.

Fixtures

Sunday

Rangers v Kenya Defence Forces (W) 9:00am

Rangers v Strathmore University 10:30 am

Amazon v Kenyatta University (W)12:00pm

Black Mamba v Vickers 1:30pm

Gunners v NCPB 3.00pm