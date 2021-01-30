National handball league set to start in March

The 2021 Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League is scheduled to start in March.

KHF fixture secretary Charles Omondi said registration of teams is ongoing and the fixtures will be out next month.

"We have written to teams notifying them to begin training ahead of the resumption of the league in March. Although we have not given out the definite dates, it's only fair that teams start preparation well ahead of time," said Omondi.

Omondi noted that the 2019/20 season where National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Water (women) were leading in their respective leagues had been cancelled.

"We are conformed to International Handball Federation (IHF) and if we continue from where we left, we will be behind schedule. Therefore we will start afresh and see what happens," underlined Omondi.

Omondi said with African Women's Championship rescheduled for June 2 to 12 in Cameroon, the federation intends to assemble the provisional squad in March.

The event, which will serve as a qualification tournament for the IHF World Championship to be held in Spain later this year, was originally scheduled for December 2 to 12 last year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to start preparing early so that when the times comes, we will be good to go. We have good players and I believe if we get our act together, we will perform well," said Omondi.

The men's team won one match against Zambia in 16-team nations tournament that was staged in Tunisia early last year.

Egypt emerged overall winners and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as Kenya missed out on the Summer Games and World Championship to be held in Egypt later this year.