National Budget: Why you will wait longer for stadiums

Ukur Yatani

Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presents the Sh3.6 trillion 2021/2022 budget in the National Assembly on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Parliament is now supposed to approve the allocation.

The Treasury has proposed an allocation of Sh90 million for the refurbishment of the regional stadiums in the 2021/2022 financial year.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.