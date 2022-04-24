Nation Sub Editor Yonga ties the knot in colourful ceremony

It was pomp and colour as journalist and Daily Nation Sport Sub Editor Brian Yonga walked down the aisle with the love of his life, Phoebe Moraa, in a refined and decorated wedding ceremony at the magnificently built Nairobi South SDA Church on Sunday.

The ceremony, one of its kind to be witnessed in recent times, was in a class of its own, as Yonga also a revered hockey reporter said goodbye to bachelorhood, by netting his biggest lifetime catch, Moraa.

Before the bride and groom arrived at the church, guests and congregants were entertained by a team of choristers who led them through the SDA hymnals both in Kiswahili and English to uplift them spiritually.

This was followed by marching by well-dressed and eye-catching men and women, the bride and bridegroom moment with their parents and then the SDA wedding signature song number 184 ‘Panapo Pendo’.

Nation Media Group Online Sports editor Brian Yonga (left) with his wife Pheobe Moraa exchange vows during their wedding at Nairobi South SDA Church in Nairobi on April 24, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The ceremony reached its crescendo at around 1.30pm when the officiating pastor read the vows for the two newlyweds who in turn recited it amid ululations of those who were in attendance.

Yonga, who looked composed, was all smiles as he and his bride signed the marriage certificate to officially cement their union according to the rules of the land.

On his way out, the usually cool and calm ‘Yobra’ and his beautiful wife waved ecstatically to the attendees including his colleagues at the desk who waved back happily.

Nation Media Group Online Sports editor Brian Yonga (left) with his wife Pheobe Moraa pose for a photo during their wedding at Nairobi South SDA Church in Nairobi on April 24, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Those who attended were thereafter treated to a sumptuous meal at the reception which was hosted at the famous Railway Training Institute. As they were enjoying their meals, they were entertained by a combination of rhumba and classic music tunes.

The Daily Nation Sports Desk colleagues were led by Chief Sports Sub Editor James Mwamba who wished the newlyweds a happy marriage, as the new couple in town starts a new chapter in their life.