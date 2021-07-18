Nanyuki shock NCPB in handball league

Elizabeth Mutua of Nanyuki attempts to score past NCPB keeper Reginah Waithera during their Kenya Handball League match at Nyayo National stadium on July 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Nanyuki then overtook their opponents 23-21 as goalkeeper Rose Achieng saved a couple of goals as the team held onto a slim lead to win the entertaining match.
  • Technical University of Kenya (TUK) won against Kahawa 32-26, as General Service Unit defeated Inspired 36-28 in other men's league matches played at the same venue.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) sides recorded mixed results during theIr respective Kenya Handball Federation National League matches Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi. 

