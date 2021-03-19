Nanyuki dare to swim in deep Nairobi waters

Rehema Asiko (centre) of NCPB shoots as Nairobi Water's Gladys Chilo (left) and Merina Andala close in during their Kenya Handball National League match at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on November 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Owaga, a former Kenya Defence Forces player, said her squad which is drawn from the unit forces is still learning the ropes
  • Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they will be out to start the season on high
  • Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde observed that a win in their first match of the season will place them in good stead of beating Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday

Nanyuki women's team manager Nancy Owaga says she doesn't expect much from her side on their Kenya Handball Federation National League debut at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

