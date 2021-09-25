Nanyuki close in on leaders with Amazon win

Newcomers Nanyuki women's team Saturday defeated Amazon 30-24 to close gap on leaders Nairobi Water and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during the Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Nanyuki's win moved them one point shy of second-placed KDF who have 12 points from seven matches and are not in action this weekend.

Back-to-back champions Nairobi Water are still unbeaten and lead the standings with 14 points from seven matches while Nanyuki are third with 11 points from eight matches.

Nanyuki coach Fredrick Otieno said:

"We are still in the run for the title.This is our first year in the league and we are currently in top three which goes to show that we mean business. If our hard work will earn us the title in our first time of asking, then well and good. But we are happy with the position we are right now and we want to push for more positive results."

Franciscah Chepkemboi (8) and Debora Nkirote (5) emerged top scorers for the losers as Marjorie Okwakau (9) and Mildred Nyogesa(8) top-scored for the winners.

Nanyuki had a good start in the first half opening a 11-goal gap to lead 22-11 at the breather but they later lost ground in the second half, as Amazon closed the gap to lose 24-30.

In the men's matches played at the same venue, General Service Unit (GSU) held their nerve to beat Boomerang 23-22 as Buccaneers whitewashed Vickers 47-29. KDF overwhelmed Inspired 43-26.

Kevin Imo top-scored for the soldiers with nine goals while Dan Ngoni led Inspired with seven goals.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology defeated Generation 30-21. Dolan Bwibo (12) and Celestus Okayan (10) emerged top scorers for the students and Generation respectively.

Sunday fixtures

Boomerang v Gunners 9am

GSU v Kahawa 10:30am

Vickers v KDF 12pm

JKUAT v Inspired 1:30pm

Strathmore University v Boomerang 3pm