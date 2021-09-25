Nanyuki close in on leaders with Amazon win

George Mwangi of Tigers shoots to score past Gunners goalkeeper Mohammed Jafar

George Mwangi (centre) of Tigers shoots to score past Gunners goalkeeper Mohammed Jafar during their Kenya handball Federation National League match played at Nyayo National Stadium on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Nanyuki's win moved them one point shy of second-placed KDF who have 12 points from seven matches and are not in action this weekend
  • Nanyuki had a good start in the first half opening a 11-goal gap to lead 22-11 at the breather but they later lost ground in the second half, as Amazon closed the gap to lose 24-30
  • General Service Unit (GSU) held their nerve to beat Boomerang 23-22 as Buccaneers whitewashed Vickers 47-29

Newcomers Nanyuki women's team Saturday defeated Amazon 30-24 to close gap on leaders Nairobi Water and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during the Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

