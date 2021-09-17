Nairobi Water's unbeaten run under threat from KDF

There is all to play for Sunday when unbeaten sides Nairobi Water women's team and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) clash in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Nairobi Water and KDF are joint top of the standings with 12 points from six matches.

History favours Nairobi Water but coach Jack Ochieng is cautious ahead of the match.

Ochieng said both teams will be keen to guard their unbeaten streak but noted his charges are hungrier for the win.

"We haven't watched them play but the fact that they are also unbeaten is an indication that they are not pushovers. We have always beaten them and I don't expect anything to change. We have prepared well and we are good to go. All the players are available for selection," said Ochieng, who also coaches national women's team.

In the only women's match of the day, fifth-placed National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) play third-placed Nanyuki on Saturday.

A win for NCPB will lift them to fourth place with eight points while a win for Nanyuki will see them remain third with 11 points from eight matches.

In the men's matches, it remains to be seen whether Makueni will finally honour their fixture against KDF.

Makueni have so far given five walkovers after they failed to avail themselves for the matches and are scheduled to face Kahawa in another match.

Black Mamba will play Technical University of Kenya. Unbeaten Strathmore University will take on lowly Vickers in the last match of the day.

The varsity side are joint top with NCPB on 22 points but the later have a game in hand.

Vickers occupy position 16 with two points from eight matches in the 19-team league.

Fixtures

Saturday

NCPB v Nanyuki (W) 9am

Makueni v KDF 10:30 am

Black Mamba v TUK 12pm

Gunners v Inspired 1:30pm

Kahawa v Makueni 3pm