Nairobi Water's unbeaten run under threat from KDF

Musambai Brenda of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono of NCPB

Musambai Brenda (left) of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono (second right) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) during their Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ochieng said both teams will be keen to guard their unbeaten streak but noted his charges are hungrier for the win
  • In the only women's match of the day, fifth-placed National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) play third-placed Nanyuki on Saturday
  • Unbeaten Strathmore University will take on lowly Vickers in the last match of the day


There is all to play for Sunday when unbeaten sides Nairobi Water women's team and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) clash in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

