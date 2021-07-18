Nairobi Water sink KU in handball league

Nairobi Water women's team walloped Kenyatta University 39-11 on Saturday to open a two-point gap on the standings in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

The back-to-back champions, who led 20-4 at the breather, remain unbeaten with six points from three matches, while their closest rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) - who have a match on Sunday against Nanyuki - have two points from one match.

KU coach Geoffrey Barasa blamed defeat on lack proper training prior to the match.

"The difference in scores shows that we have along way to go but we are determined to make amends in the forthcoming matches. It's always disheartening when you make an improvement in one match and flop in the next, We need to find a balance," said Barasa.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng was happy with the result.

"We hope to build on the win going forward. We expect stiff competition as the league gathers momentum because there are tough matches ahead," Ochieng, who doubles up as the national women's team coach, noted.

National Cereals and Produce Board handball player Cylus Muhanji goes for goal during their Kenya Handball Federation League match against Inspired Boys on July 17, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi Water reigned supreme in all departments and scored at will with the students struggling to contain them.

Nirobi Water scored eight quick goals before their opponents managed to pull two back few minutes into play.

Wabuke and Albright, who stood out for the varsity side with their individual efforts, were not overwhelmed as Nairobi Water tore apart the students defence.

Speedy Brenda Ariviza then earned quick scores with her fast breaks to help the champions take a 20-4 lead at break.

Nothing changed in the second half for students as they only managed to score seven goals as their opponents strolled to the win.

Ariviza (11), Gladys Chillo(6) and Cecilia Kioo (5) were the top scorers for the winners as Wabuke and Wanyoni both scored three goals to emerge top scorers for the students.

Inspired Boys' Brandon Barasa goes for goal during their Kenya Handball Federation League match against National Cereals and Produce Board on July 17, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the other results, Strathmore University saw off Technical University of Kenya(TUK) 26-10 while Buccaneers defeated Generation 38-22. Champions NCPB won against Inspired 41-18 in the men's matches played at the same venue.

Sunday fixtures

Kahawa v TUK 9am

Inspired v General Service Unit 10:30am

NCPB v Nanyuki (w) 12pm

Generation v NCPB 1:30pm

Tigers v Black Mamba 3pm

Kenya Defence Forces v Buccaneers 4:30pm