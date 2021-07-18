Nairobi Water sink KU in handball league

Handball

Nairobi Water's Brenda Ariviza shoots during their Kenya Handball Federation League match against Kenyatta University on July 17, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi Water reigned supreme in all departments and scored at will with the students struggling to contain them.
  • Nirobi Water scored eight quick goals before their opponents managed to pull two back few minutes into play.

Nairobi Water women's team walloped Kenyatta University 39-11 on Saturday to open a two-point gap on the standings in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.