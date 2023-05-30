Nairobi Water's Ochieng' named finest coach for March

Nairobi Water Queens head coach Jack Ochieng has been named the StarTimes/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month of March.

Ochieng guided Nairobi Water Queens to win their ninth consecutive Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) women's league title on March 25.

The Queens won the competition that brought together top six and four men and women’s teams after the conclusion of the regular season. The women’s event was played in a round robin format.

Ochieng’ dedicated the award to the ladies who always gave their best on the pitch.

"It’s such a good feeling to emerge as the finest coach for the month of March. The award goes to attest to our resilience in play,” said Ochieng'.

“We did not anticipate such resilience from Ulinzi. But I am elated that the experience paid off at the eleventh hour and teamwork made the difference in this match. When we were chasing their score, we made changes to our defense and that helped us to prevail,” added Ochieng'.

Other nominees for the March award were Carlos Kytwa who led Kabras Sugar rugby team to the Kenya Cup title and coach Brian Mathews of National Cereals Produce Board (NPBC) Brain Mathews.

Ochieng walked home with Sh100,000, a personalized trophy and a Star Times 55-inch smart television.

SJAK president James Waindi said the coach has contributed to the overall improved performance by the national team.

“We are thankful to StarTimes for partnering with us since we started awarding sports personalities and coaches. We have come a long way in this journey and it is my happiness to see them remaining one of our key partners,” Waindi noted.

Star Times Kenya’s Head of Public Relations and Content Syndication Myke Mwai noted that coaches are on many occasions the unsung heroes of sport “hence the noble initiative of acknowledging their input and guidance."