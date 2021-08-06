Nairobi Water, NCPB clash in derby

Nairobi Water's Michelle Adhiambo (right) is tackled by National Cereals and Produce Board's (NCPB) Mildred Tweza during their East and Central Handball Ladies final on December 12, 2014 at Nyayo National Stadium. 

What you need to know:

  • A win for Nairobi Water against sixth-placed NCPB, who have two points from three matches, will see them top the table with 10 points from five matches
  • The back-to back champions start as favourites given their unbeaten streak wile NCPB have blown hot and cold registering one win from three matches
  • In the men's matches, Makueni Bees will launch their title campaign against newcomers Vickers

Champions Nairobi Water women's team have a chance to go top of the standings with victory over National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in one of the six Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League matches lined up at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday. 

