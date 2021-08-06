Nairobi Water, NCPB clash in derby

Champions Nairobi Water women's team have a chance to go top of the standings with victory over National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in one of the six Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League matches lined up at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Nairobi Water are placed second in the standings unbeaten with eight points from four matches, one shy of leaders Nanyuki who will not be in action this weekend.

A win for Nairobi Water against sixth-placed NCPB, who have two points from three matches, will see them top the table with 10 points from five matches.

The back-to back champions start as favourites given their unbeaten streak wile NCPB have blown hot and cold registering one win from three matches.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng conceded that the odds favour them.

"Of course the clash will be the highlight of the day considering our previous encounters which we have always beaten them. But I guess a new season comes with new expectations and we will not go ahead of ourselves but we will give them the respect they deserve. I hope at the end of the day, we will bag the two points," said Ochieng who doubles up as the national women's team coach.

In another women's match of the day, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will square it out with Kenyatta University as they seek to record their first win of the season.

JKUAT and Amazon Ladies are pegged bottom without a win from three matches.

In the men's matches, Makueni Bees will launch their title campaign against newcomers Vickers after they awarded a walkover last weekend following Thika's failure to show up.

Bees coach Gerald Juma said they're looking to start the league on positive note.

"These are students from Mbooni Secondary School but that doesn't mean we set ourselves to be the punching bag in the league. As much as we are out to learn and expose the players we will not hesitate to record winssai," said Juma who also coaches Rangers men's and women's teams.

JKUAT play KU in the first match of the day, while Bees will return to the court to face off with champions NCPB.

Fixtures

Saturday

JKUAT v KU 9am

Makueni Bees v Vickers 10:30am

Nairobi Water v NCPB (W)12pm

Inspired v TUK 1:30pm

NCPB v Makueni Bees 3pm