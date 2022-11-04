Nairobi Water face Daystar with focus on East Africa Championship

Defending champions Nairobi Water face Daystar University on Saturday in the Kenya Handball Federation women's National League with eyes on next month's East and Central Africa Senior Clubs Championship in Zanzibar.

The annual regional event is set for December 4-11 at Nyuki Indoor Stadium, Zanzibar.

Nairobi Water will be in the company of compatriots National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men and women's teams, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men and women's outfits and Black Mamba men's team in Zanzibar.

Record champions Nairobi Water defeated Kiziguro of Rwanda 32-18 in the final during the 2021 edition at the Benjamin Mkapa Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Nairobi Water lead the National League standings with 22 points from 11 matches, and come up against winless Daystar - who are bottom after four matches in the 12-team league.

Nairobi Water team manager Caroline Kusa said they don't expect stiff competition from the students.

"I don't think our winning streak will be under threat but we will use the chance to make ourselves better and seal any loopholes before the regional tournament," said the former Kenya international.

KDF and NCPB, who are inactive this weekend, occupy the second and third positions respectively with 20 and 18 points from 11 matches each played.

The National County Council Government (NCCG) will seek their second victory of the season when they face Rangers in another women's tie.

Second last NCCG have two points from 11 matches while the visitors, who occupy fifth position, have eight points from seven matches.

"We have been learning the ropes in the first leg but we hope to give a good account of ourselves in the second leg. I believe we are now wiser," said NCCG team manager Beverly Abulamusi.

In the men's league, Strathmore have a chance of dislodging General Service Unit from fourth place when they tackle Boomarang on Saturday a Nyayo.

The students are fifth with 18 points from 11 matches while the paramilitary side have 20 points but have played one more match.

Leaders and reigning champions NCPB have 26 points from 13 matches and will line up against University of Eldoret (UoE) on Sunday.

KDF, who are not in action this weekend, are second with 26 points same as Cereals but they have a inferior goal difference.

Fixtures

Saturday

Rangers v New Hope (W)(9am)

UoE V NCCG (M) (10:30am)

Daystar v Nairobi Water (W)(12pm)

UoE v Buccaneers (M) (1:30pm)

Rangers v NCCG (W)(3pm)

Strathmore v Boomarang (M) (4:30pm)

Sunday

JKUAT v Boomarang (M)(9am)

Daystar v Rangers (W) (10:30am)

NCPB v UoE (M)(12pm)

Rangers v Rising Star(W) (1:30pm)

Boomerang v TUK (M) (3pm)

Black Mamba v UoE (M) (4:30pm)