Nairobi Water drown NCPB to go top

Nairobi Water women's team Saturday beat rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 31-15 in a Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

The win sends the reigning champions Nairobi Water on the top of standings with 10 points from five matches in the process leapforgging Nanyuki to second position with nine points from six matches.

NCPB remain sixth on the standings with two points from four matches.

NCPB coach Dunstan Ashikumu is optimistic of better results going forward despite their third loss of the season.

"We still have time to recover. All is not lost and I believe we will come around," said Ashikumu.

Nairobi Water captain Gladys Chillo said speed and consistency won them the match.

"We begun well in the first half but at some point individual mistakes cost us goals that we should have scored with ease. But I'm happy our unbeaten record still stands," said Chillo.

Michelle Adhiambo (7) and Chillo (6) emerged top scorers for the winners while Medina Kerubo and Joan Akinyi led NCPB with three goals each.

Nairobi Water took advantage of poor ball handling skills to power through NCPB defence in the first half.

Brenda Ariviza, Adhiambo and Brenda Musambai coordinated well creating chances as Nairobi water led 8-3 and 11-6.

Cereal's goalkeeper Regina Waithera then put up a good show denying Nairobi Water a huge advantage restriciting them to a 15-8 lead at the breather.

On resumption, Water picked from where they left, as NCPB looked short of options as they trailed 27-11 before losing 31-15.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue, Kenyatta University men's team beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 35-28 while Technical University of Kenya (TUK) came from behind to record a slim 25-24 win against Inspired Boys.

Fixtures

Sunday

Makueni Bees v KU 9am

Inspired v Vickers 10:30am

Buccaneers v Makueni Bees 12pm

Kahawa v JKUAT 1:30pm

Inspired v Black Mamba 3pm