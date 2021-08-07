Nairobi Water drown NCPB to go top

Musambai Brenda of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono of NCPB

Musambai Brenda (left) of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono (second right) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) during their Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win sends the reigning champions Nairobi Water on the top of standings with 10 points from five matches
  • NCPB coach Dunstan Ashikumu is optimistic of better results going forward despite their third loss of the season
  • Nairobi Water captain Gladys Chillo said speed and consistency won them the match

Nairobi Water women's team Saturday beat rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 31-15 in a Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

