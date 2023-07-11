Nairobi Polo Club, SBM Bank unveil sponsorship ahead of Horseman Cup

Nairobi Polo Club and SBM Bank on Tuesday announced a Sh3.9 million sponsorship deal ahead of the new season that gets underway this weekend.

The Horseman Cup, which will go down this weekend at the Nairobi Polo Club, kicks off the season with eight more tournaments following up till next year January.

The bank is set to be the official banking partner of the Nairobi Polo Club for the 2023/24 season.



Newly appointed Nairobi Polo Club chairman, Fredd Kambo, who previously served as the vice chairman, said: “For us it really is an honour to welcome you and we do appreciate the partnership we are embarking on. From our point of view, it’s always a good thing when we see brands that come to participate in what we are doing. Polo is very much a family sport but it is also a sport that lends itself to hospitality, to friendship, to family and from our point of view, we consider SBM as part of our family.”

Also present at the launch were SBM Bank deputy chief executive officer Jotham Mutoka and Head of Marketing and Communications Magdalene Mulandi.

“As SBM we look at this as part of development of the Polo game in Kenya. As a bank we are interested in developing the communities in which we do business and culture and sports is one of those intentions that we have as a bank to support in Kenya,” said Mutoka.



Founded in 1907, Nairobi Polo Club is the oldest polo club in East Africa. The sponsorship is set to aid the club in running tournaments, watering the grounds, kitting of the players and also in the maintenance of the club house.

Kambo also revealed they plan to open the sport to a wider audience and improve the quality of play through elevating the handicaps of Nairobi based players in the next two years.

“We’d like to see more high handicapped players(international players) coming to spend time in Nairobi. It’s important because they can come help us in the schooling of our horses but also help in training our players here,” said Kambo.



Kambo also emphasised the need to expand international partnerships as another way of growing the sport with Zambian ladies scheduled to tour the country next week.