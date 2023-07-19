Musingu coach Mwinamo hopes to have last laugh

Musingu Boys' High School coach Brenden Mwinamo believes he can achieve even greater success with the side than he did at his former school, Kakamega High School.

Mwinamo joined Musingu from Kakamega High School three years ago and it is no coincidence that his departure has coincided with the decline of the “Green Commandos”, who have not reached the regionals since 2018.

Mwinamo led Kakamega to their record-extending 12th national title in Eldoret that year, before leaving the school the following year.

Appeal swiftly dismissed

The burly Mwinamo masterminded a 5-4 penalties win against his former side in the semi-finals of the Kakamega County Games last week, before they went on to beat Shanderema High School 2-1 in the final to win the title and also seal their spot in the Western Region Games.

Not even an appeal by Kakamega High School against Musingu (the Scorpions), could stop their march to the regionals as it was swiftly dismissed.

Mwinamo saw his charges launch their regional campaign with a 2-0 win over Vihiga Boys Secondary School at a packed Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Allan Lutwaka opened his account with a goal in the 29th minute, before Elvis Ochieng made sure of the points with the second goal in the second half.

“The first game is usually hard to win and having won against Vihiga, it gives us a head start and motivates our boys to do better in the remaining matches. Musingu was last in the regional finals about eight years ago and it is a great honour to the entire school that we are here again,” said Mwinamo.

With Anan Okumu, younger brother of Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu, marshalling the defence, the Scorpions will fancy their chances of going all the way to Saturday's final.

Vihiga started their match on a high note with lethal attacks that failed to bear fruits with Musingu goalkeeper Arnold Shivachi pulling top draw saves to keep the scores level.

Well calculated move

Javan Otieno should have fired Vihiga ahead in the 19th minute following a well calculated move from the midfield, but his shot went wide.

Ten minutes later, Farid Murunga’s cross from the left wing landed on the right foot of Lutwaka who controlled it, before unleashing a heavy shot that went straight past Vihiga goalkeeper David Onyango.

Vihiga’s performances dropped after the goal, allowing Musingu to dictate proceedings with Onyango's saves keeping their scoreline respectable.