Murkomen, Namwamba pledge safe environment for sportspersons

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen have pledged to champion for a clean and safe environment for Kenya’s sportsmen and women.

Murkomen said that they take the safety of all Kenyan road users seriously adding that all agencies are coming up with new roads that must be fully designed for non-motorised users- cyclists and pedestrian tracks.

Murkomen noted that the three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamwowor almost lost his life when he was knocked down by a motorcycle rider in June 2020 while training in Eldoret.

That saw Kamworor, who is also the two-time world cross country champion, fail to defend his world half marathon title in October, 2020 after he went through a surgery.

“We want to make sure that all road repairs and maintenance take advantage and provide for non-motorised transport especially in Nairobi,” said Murkomen.

“Close to 42 percent of people in Nairobi use non-motorised transport either by walking or cycling but most have abandoned this healthy transport system because of the dangers they face,” explained Murkomen.

Murkomen noted that the country loses over 1,000 cyclists and pedestrians every year through accidents caused by rogue motorists.

Murkomen was speaking before flagging off Namwamba and a group of both competitive and non-competitive cyclists from the Ministry of Sports offices at Maktaba Kuu to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Also present were Principal Secretaries Peter Tum (Sports and the Arts), Ismail Madey (Youth Affairs) and Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) chairman Phineas Kimathi.

The 15 kilometres cycling that ended with the tree planting exercise at the MISC is part of the activities to mark the 70th Anniversary of Safari Rally and the campaign for sports for climate action and wellness day.

“We made a commitment that we must walk the talk by decarbonating and decongesting our environment through sports for climate action and wellness,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba said as part of the country’s campaign to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase the forest cover in the country, they have already planted 8 million trees from their pledge of 19 million.