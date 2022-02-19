Mulwa, Malde win Geonosis Parklands Open Squash titles

Elizabeth Mulwa and Junior Aarna Malde swept aside their opponents Violet Luchendo and Erica Wanjiru to be crowned the new ladies and Junior champions of the Geonosis Parklands Open Squash on Friday night at Parklands Sports Club, Squash Court.

Playing in best of five sets, Mulwa had little trouble in dispatching Luchendo 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6). Mulwa said Luchendo was a strong opponent and the effects of Covid-19 outbreak has really affected her since there was no any tournament since the outbreak.

Malde defeated Wanjiru 2-0 (11-0,11-1) playing best of three for the juniors, to clinch the title.

Earlier in the semis, Mulwa had gotten the better of Michelle Gilardi 3-1, while Luchendo overpowered Maureen Macharia's resistance 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9) to set up the final date.

"The sacrifice I made through individual training at home since the Covid-19 outbreak has paid off," Mulwa said.

Malde took home a trophy and medals in the junior category.

Mulwa is hoping to maintain the same momentum ahead of the Commonwealth Games qualifiers to be held in May 16-27 in Nairobi.

In the men’s main draw, Nigeria's Adegoke Onaopemipo held off a strong challenge from Zambia’s Manda Chilambwe for a 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5) victory in a thrilling final match.

On his way to the final, Onaopemipo had beaten James Dalidi 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9), while Manda booked his place in the final with a 3-0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-7) win over Shedara Femi of Nigeria.

At the same time, Abdul Aziz clinched the veteran’s title following a 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9) victory over David Gatende. To reach the final, Aziz overcame Keriri Muya 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-9) while Gatende thrashed Elistone Kimega 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-5) in the other semi-final fixture.