Mulwa, Malde win Geonosis Parklands Open Squash titles

Aarna Malde poses with her junior trophy on February 18, 2022 during the Geonosis Parklands Open Squash Tournament at Parklands Sports Club Squash Court.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

  • Playing in best of five sets, Mulwa had little trouble in dispatching Luchendo 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6). Mulwa said Luchendo was a strong opponent and the effects of Covid-19 outbreak has really affected her since there was no any tournament since the outbreak.

Elizabeth Mulwa and Junior Aarna Malde swept aside their opponents Violet Luchendo and Erica Wanjiru to be crowned the new ladies and Junior champions of the Geonosis Parklands Open Squash on Friday night at Parklands Sports Club, Squash Court.

