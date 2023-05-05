Mueke: Stadium works back on track, cash now available

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has moved to recalibrate stadium renovations countrywide with the optimism that most of the facilities will be up and running this year.

After a whirlwind, two-day tour of Mt Kenya region stadiums, Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke on Friday told Nation Sport the ministry will stop at nothing to ensure the serial stadium renovations and construction ghosts are exorcised.

And in a statement issued separately, the PS said the seven stadiums he visited in the Mt Kenya region this week “were 99 percent completed and only required a few finishing touches.”

“The stadia that are at an advanced stage and soon to be utilised by the public are Kirigiti, Kinoru, Kirubia, Wanguru stadia. The others that require a few more months are Moi Embu, Ruringu and Karatu stadia,” Mueke said in a press statement.

He noted that the Moi Stadium in Embu will be launched first “as it is near completion.”

‘Talanta Hela’ initiative

The PS inspected the stadium this week in the company of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, area Members of Parliament.

PS Mueke added that as part of the Ministry’s ‘Talanta Hela’ initiative, the Kirigiti, Kinoru and Wang’uru stadiums will host a satellite office for the Kenya Academy of Sports “where they can embark on talent identification and development.”

“Scouts will be dispatched to spot talent and as a result of expert training, monetisation of talent can be realised.

“Furthermore, vendor spaces will be created in some stadia under the ‘Hustler Bazaar’ platform, giving opportunity to artistes and merchants to sell their wares during events,” the PS added.

Mueke stressed that the ministry’s main focus is on infrastructure development and nurturing of talent. “Sports development and nurturing of talents can be greatly achieved through establishment of solid infrastructure and facilities.

“One of the priority areas identified by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports is infrastructure development; specifically stadia improvement and construction of one world class stadium that will meet international standards and bolster our sports reputation globally.”

Over the last few weeks, Nation Sport has been running features on the state of Kenya’s stadiums, painting a picture of sorry state of affairs at most of the venues.

Last year, Athletics Kenya failed in its bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships with World Athletics President Seb Coe categorical that the capital’s signature venue was well past its sell-by date and unfit for a modern World Championship.

Tokyo won the bid for the 2025 edition with Budapest having constructed a new stadium that will host this year’s World Championships in August.

Kenya has, meanwhile, expressed interest in co-hosting an east African Africa Cup of Nations jointly with Uganda and Tanzania.

During his inspection tour of the Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri, Mueke maintained that funding was not a problem since the government had put aside money for the Ruring’u project.

“As an accounting officer in the ministry, I can confirm that the funds are still available to complete this project,” he added.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, who had accompanied the PS, wondered why a project whose money was available has been delayed, terming the situation sad.

Safeguard public resources.

He said Nyeri has been missing opportunities to host major regional and national events due to sports infrastructure challenges.

The legislator proposed that parliament formulates punitive laws to deal with government contracts in order to safeguard public resources.

“Why should have delays while the money is budgeted and committed?” wondered Mathenge.

“As legislators, we have to provide laws that are more facilitative for the delivery of projects in a more timely manner. Kenya’s Parliament is failing its people in terms of addressing the weak links in delivery of services,” the MP noted.

Additional reporting by Joseph Kanyi in Nyeri

*****

Ministry of Sports Summary of Mt Kenya Stadiums still under construction:

1. Kirigiti International Stadium (Kiambu County): This 15,000-seater stadium has now entered Phase Two and looks to be complete in time for a June, 2023, public opening.

Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke applauded the contractor for bring the stadium to near completion. Areas that are finalised include the men’s and women’s changing rooms, signage, parking (Phase One), media centre, VIP Lounge, dais for 300 people, Sky boxes and referee changing rooms with safes.

Facilities pending are volleyball and netball courts to be constructed; tartan track; road surrounding the perimeter wall to be tarmacked; Chief’s office to be built; VIP lift to be completed; Spaces for the disabled to be provided at the VIP area; Rubber floor matting; fiber goal posts; long jump pit to be upgraded to international standards; “Hustler Bazaar” stalls set up; change of branding; offices set up under stadium bleachers; landscaping at Gate 4 and beautification around perimeter walls.

2. Kinoru Stadium (Meru County): This 20,000 capacity stadium, which has been handed over by the contractor, is a well-equipped, multi-purpose centre that will host a satellite office for the Kenya Academy of Sports as they embark on talent identification and development.

Federations will also have spaces for their operations.

The stadium boasts advanced water purification and power back up systems. Facilities and items pending are branding and signage; VIP pavilion; furnishing; leveling of pitches; tartan running track; changing room benches and lockers;

3. Wang’uru Stadium (Kirinyaga County): This 15,000-seater stadium is 99 percent complete and will be ready for utilisation in three months’ time.

A presidential lounge has been constructed and a fully functioning police post will be completed.

The floodlit stadium will require the following: furnishing of lounge; grass on football pitch needs to be re-grown; levelling of pitch; installation of seats instead of concrete slabs.

4. Kirubia Stadium (Tharaka Nithi County): Located in the heart of Chuka, Kirubia Stadium recently hosted to the Kenya Youth Inter County Sports Association Games. However, there are a few infrastructural issues that need to be addressed for it to be fully functional, namely: presidential podium to be constructed; drainage improvement; levelling of the pitch; re-growing of grass; replacing the tartan track.

5. Moi Stadium (Embu County): Hours of hard work are being poured into finalising the Moi Stadium to host this year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations. The contractors are working day and night to ensure completion before June 1 and have finalised two holding rooms, presidential holding lounge and VIP holding room.

Pending items are: levelling; installing of seats for Madaraka Day; completion of the road around the stadium; perimeter wall to be completed; renovation of entry gates; installing “Hustler Bazaar” spaces under the bleachers; setting up of a modern market in outer areas; pedestrian walkway; provisions for disabled citizens.

6. Karatu Stadium, Gatundu (Kiambu County): The 15,000 seater stadium in Gatundu South Constituency sits on 2.7 hectares and stalled in 2017 due to contractor issues. It is now being reactivated by the Ministry. The contractor has pledged to complete the works by the end of 2023.

Cement works and steel reinforcements are in dire condition. “Hustler Bazaars” spaces to be set up at the public entrance will boost bottom up economy, PS Mueke says, urging the team to look into building hostels for athletes, digging a borehole and setting up water harvesting systems.

7. Ruring’u Stadium (Nyeri County): This is a smaller stadium which is 60 percent complete. Pending items are: football pitch, track and VIP parking and driveways; goal posts; final layer of tartan, training pitch; grassing; lighting; lockers for changing rooms; VIP and public toilets; storm water drainage and storage.