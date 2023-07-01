Much improved Team Kenya back from Tunisia

In Hammamet, Tunisia

Team Kenya’s squad to the Second Africa Beach Games was expected back home last night from Hammamet, Tunisia, where they bagged five medals, an improvement from the three panned at the inaugural games in Cape Verde in 2019.

A final day surge ensured Kenya finished strongly with two medals from the 3x3 women’s basketball team and the girls’ tennis doubles team.

The tennis duo of Faith Urasa and Shufaa Ruwa Changawa won bronze in doubles early in the afternoon, before the basketball girls added a silver later on Friday evening.

The two medals took Kenya’s tally in Hammamet to five, an improvement of the first edition of the Games in 2019 when they managed just three.

With no direct flights from Tunisia to Kenya, the team was expected to fly back home in two batches, one connecting via Frankfurt and the other via Paris.

They were expected at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport within five minutes of each other at 9.30pm and 9.35pm.

Kenya’s women’s football team and an aquathlon (combined running and swimming contest) representative qualified directly for the World Beach Games to be held in bali, Indonesia, from August 5 to 12 with the other teams waiting to see how the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) quotas will go.

In the women’s 3x3 basketball, the Kenyan team was edged out by fine margins by Mali (18-10) after putting up a stellar fight with a good display. “This means a lot to us because it shows just how hard we have worked. We are really delighted as a team.

“We did well against Mali because in the first game when we faced them in the group stages, the gap was wide. But we reduced it,” said team member Margaret Nerea. Her sentiments were echoed by skipper Mary Lisa Omondi.

“It was just small errors in defense and our passing under the rim that needed a bit of work. But we are proud of what we have achieved as a team,” she said.

With eight minutes and 13 seconds played, the Kenyan side had a scare with MaryAnne Nyagaki limping off with injury, the Malians leading 5-1. She had to sit out for some minutes, but gathered the energy to rise back.

Kenya battled with move to within a point of the Malians, Nyagaki hitting two from beyond the arch to take the game 9-8 in favour of the Malians.

However, the West Africans capitalized on Kenya’s misfortune with their shots and layups as they went on a 7-0 scoring run to take the game to 16-8.

With under a minute and a half left, the fight was there for the Kenyan girls, but it wasn’t enough to take them across the line.

Earlier on, in tennis, Urasa and Changawa clinched bronze in the girls’ doubles category.

The two were in a class of their own as they beat the home duo of Manel Loudhabachi and Sarah Louati by straight sets of 6-4, 6-2 to bag a medal for Team Kenya.

“We are really delighted because it was tough, especially with the crowd against us. We just psyched ourselves up and worked hard from the start,” Changawa, who is based in Switzerland, quipped.

She added: “We are really delighted more so because we hadn’t trained together for long but we kept growing from match to match and by the time we were playing the bronze medal match, our understanding of each other was good.”

Urasa, 16, was delighted at her first-ever medal for Kenya in an international event.

“I am so delighted because this is the first time that we are in this Games and we won a medal. It has given us a lot of motivation and an indication that if we train more, next time we will upgrade this to gold.”

The Kenyan girls dropped to the bronze medal match after losing 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 10-8) to the duo of Sophie Catherine Alleaume and Marie Claude Francoise Mauritius on Thursday. They had won against Morocco’s Safaa Bahmann and Inas Ziki 2-1, coming from a set down. The Kenyan girls closed the game in scores of 6-4, 6-3 having lost the first set 6-3.

Additional reporting by NOC-K







