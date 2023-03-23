MossBets strives to improve virtual gaming in Kenya

One of the leading online sports betting platforms in Kenya, MossBets, will start distributing branded merchandise to grassroot football teams as a way of boosting football development in the country.

The betting company is in the process of identifying upcoming teams participating in regional leagues across the country which will receive the kits.

MossBets is also offering a wide range of virtual betting options to enable sports lovers to enjoy betting on a variety of different sports and events across the world.

Virtual tournament

To improve the virtual sports betting for its punters across the country, MossBets recently launched a new virtual betting tournament that promises to offer an exciting and innovative betting experience for its users.

The tournament features a range of virtual football tournaments in the world including World Cup, Uefa Champions League, African Cup of Nations, Euros and many others.

The MossBets virtual tournament is designed to take advantage of the growing trend in virtual sports betting. The tournament will feature a range of virtual sports games, each with its own set of rules and betting options.

With the new tournament, punters can place bets on the outcome of each game, as well as on a range of other variables, such as the number of goals scored, the margin of victory, and the time of the first goal.

The tournament is open to a wide range of people, from seasoned sports punters to new fans who are looking for a new and exciting way to engage with their favourite sport and with little as Sh10, punters can enjoy the excitement of betting on their favourite teams and players.

Moss league

In addition to the virtual tournament, MossBets is also offering sports lovers the Moss League where users can place instant bets on their favourite teams in the virtual football leagues in countries such as England (EPL), Kenya, Italy and Spain.

Moss league offers competitive odds and generous payouts, so you have a good chance of winning big using a stake as little as Sh5, making it accessible to all sports fans, regardless of their budget.

Apart from the competitive odds and accessibility, MossBets also provides punters with some exciting bonuses and promotions in the Kenya’s virtual betting market.

“Jisort na tourna” gives punters an opportunity to win a betting bonus of Sh100 daily and weekly MossBets branded hoodies and it is open to all new and existing users.

To enter the draw to win these prizes, one is required to place a cash bet (single or multi bet) using a stake of Sh50 or more on the Moss Tournament games.

Beshte bonus

With “Beshte bonus” promotion, punters get a free bet of SH50 whenever they refer new clients to the platform. The referred clients must deposit to their account and place a bet either single or multibet using a stake of Sh50 or more on any football league match with odds greater than or equal to 4.99.

Tatu best

Punters can get a bonus of Sh50 daily when they place at least three bets with a minimum of Sh50 stake. Users are required to place at least 3 Moss League cash bets (single or multi-bet) with minimum odds of 2.00 and a stake of Sh50 or more.

Dabo deposit bonus

MossBets awards its punters with a double deposit bonus on their first deposit. To qualify, one must deposit a minimum of Sh300. The bonus amount is not withdrawable once awarded and can only be used in staking a bet.

To use the bonus, you are required to stake a multi-bet having a minimum of five games with at least two of the events selected having minimum odds of 2. The maximum amount eligible for the bonus award is Sh1,000.

Free bets