Mombasa football teams beats Kwale in primary school games

Mombasa County team on Saturday caused a major upset when they beat boys’ football champions Kwale County 2-1 in the opening match of Coast Region Primary Schools Term Two Ball Games at Shanzu Teachers Training College grounds.

Mombasa started the Pool ‘A’ game on a high note, and took an early lead in the second minute when Hamisi Ali received a through pass from Juneyd Rashid and fired past Kwale goalkeeper Dennis Dzombo.

Mombasa continued to pile pressure on their opponents and deservedly got their second goal in the 11th minute of the match through Mohamed Chrispin. Kwale scored the consolation in the 33rd minute of the match via Masoud Mpeyo.

The opening match of Pool ‘B’ saw Kilifi emerge 5-4 winners against under-dogs Tana River in a nine-goal thriller.

Festus Baraka and teammate Collins Kalenga scored a brace each for Kilifi, and Thomas Anyaga added another. Tana River’s scorers were Yusuf Bagaji, Mahmoud Mohamed, Ayub Idris and Abdul Kofa.

In boys' handball, title holders Taita Taveta were knocked out at the pool stage after succumbing to two defeats in their Pool ‘B’ matches. They opened their campaign with a 9-5 loss to Lamu before falling 21-7 at the hands of Kwale.

In boys’ Pool ‘B’ opener, Kilifi earned a walk-over victory over Tana River who failed to field a team for the match.