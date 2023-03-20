Modest Ndura Sports Complex comes to the rescue of young talented athletes in Kitale

There is an outcry for good training facilities across the country but Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia a private property, is a blessing that came in disguise and has seen many talents realized from the facility.

Due to lack of sporting facilities in the entire county, many athletes and footballers have been trooping to the facility for friendly matches, speed session for athletes or even local and regional competitions in athletics.

Athletes especially sprinters for a long time have been neglected but things are changing in Kitale and a number of athletes have been born through the facility.

Former athlete Boniface Ndura is the owner of the facility which seats at the 10-acre farm and he wanted to support the community by building a stadium that will develop talents and he is happy the dream is almost realized.

He told Nation Sport that he was inspired to make a difference from his youth. He and other athletes used to win races and would be rewarded with a kettle, mug, spoon or plate, and they would go home just happy to have won but with no tangible benefit for their efforts. He is glad that athletes are now paid handsomely.

“I decided to build the facility to help talented youth from this region who have nowhere to train. In my time as 400 metres runner, I really did not get anything by way of reward. I was sprinting to nowhere but now athletes can run and get wealth,” he says.

The pitch inside the sports complex is complete and has been hosting football matches. The running track is in good condition and has hosted many athletics competitions.

The owners of the facility drilled a borehole which has helped in irrigating the pitch during the dry season.

At one corner of the stadium is a fully-equipped gymnasium which has been in use by both footballers and runners.

He says that nature hates vacuum and there is need to help local youth grow their talent by keeping them occupied with productive things.

That way, he says, they will shun bad company and use of drugs. He pleaded with the well-to-do in the society to give back by supporting youth because there is high percentage of unemployment.

The stadium is 80 percent complete, and it warms his heart that officials from Athletics Kenya North Rift region often stage local championships at the facility.

Philip Ndura, the coach in charge of the facility, says it was opened to the public in 2021 and it was specifically meant for sprinters and middle distance runners.

“I was also a sprinter like my father but I’m now I a coach and I have guided a number of athletes who have joined the disciplined forces such as Kenya Defence Forces. That has been through a memorandum of understanding that we signed with them that allows us to pick kids from poor families, and to train them.

“That became possible through a good facility that we built here. Many athletes have been using it, and they have been competing across the globe. A good facility is what an athlete or a footballer needs,” said Philip. So far the developer has used Sh20 million on the project. That includes cost of excavation works, leveling the field, and drainage done up to the standard, track, equipping the gym and building of hostels.

He has pleaded with well-wishers to help him lay an artificial track inside the stadium. The camp currently has 30 athletes, among them sprinters and middle distance runners.

Former 800m World Under-20 bronze medallist Noah Kibet is a product of the camp, having lived and trained there since he was a young.

The stadium is home ground to lower-tier league team Kiminini Combined Football Club.

In the next phase, the owners plan to put up rooms for indoor games, volleyball pitch, handball and basketball pitch ,among other games.