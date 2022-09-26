MMUST tops KUSF Western Conference games

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) dominated the Kenya Universities Sports Federation (KUSF) Western Conference track and field championships which concluded Monday at Kisii University.

MMUST won both the men and women overall titles as defending champions Kisii University finished second in the two-day jamboree that brought together 10 universities.

MMUST finished with 283 points, 37 points ahead of Kisii University who finished on 246 points. Rongo University from Migori County were ranked third after they amassed 145 points.

Kaimosi Friends University College and University of Kabianga followed in that order with 119 and 107 overall points respectively.

Kibabii University, Maseno University, Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Tom Mboya University and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) did not manage a point.

In the men's category, MMUST, under the tutelage of Shishoka Akaka, topped with 148 points, beating Kisii University to second spot with 142 points, while Rongo University came third on 93 points.

Kaimosi Friends University College finished fourth with 59 points and Kabianga fifth on 52 points.

Akaka called on the government to consider funding university championships.

According to Akaka, each student pays between Sh1, 000 and Sh2,000 per academic year depending on the university for co-curricular activities.

“The government has not embraced sports in universities since it does not offer any financial support. Universities are forced to cater for all expenses during these championships at all levels” he regretted.

In the women's category, MMUST led with 135 points, Kisii University 104 and Kaimosi Friends University College 60 points. Kabianga and Rongo managed 55 and 52 points respectively.

During the two-day event, fast rising Ruth Jesang from Kabianga was in good form as she won the 5,000m women's' walk in a time of 41:58:13.

“I had prepared well for this event having trained for two weeks. However, my opponents gave me a stiff competition, but I thank God I won at last” she told Nation Sport.

In position two was Faith Chepkirui also from Kabianga (42:02:7), while Ruth Kimani of Rongo (44:16:0) was third.

The 10,000m men's race saw Pius Otuke (MMUST) win in 35:03:4, while Kelvin Kimutai from Kisii University was second after he clocked 35:32:0.

Linus Kiprotich of Kaimosi Friends University College came third timing 35:52:0.