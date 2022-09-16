Mixed results for Kenyan schools in East Africa Games

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenyan sides on Friday posted mixed results on the opening day of the 19th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

Girls’ handball champions Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga and reigning volleyball queens Kwanthanze Secondary School were the only Kenyans sides that recorded victories on day one.

Kamusinga got their title defence with a convincing 34-22 win over homeside Katoro Secondary School at Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds in their pool “B” opener.

Three-time champions Kamusinga were on form as they led 16-6 at the break before comfortably closing out the contest in the second half.

Forwards Esther Butali and Diana Barasa starred for the Kenyan champions with seven points apiece.

Kamusinga coach Godfrey Simiyu was impressed with the winning start, but believes they can still play better as they seek to retain their title.

“It was important to get the first win as it eases the pressure and will allow the girls to improve in the coming matches. We are the defending champions and therefore we have to show our worth and prove that we want to keep the crown,” Simiyu told Nation Sport.

In the other pool B match, two-time champions Kibuli Secondary School from Uganda went down 19-17 to Rwanda’s ES Kiziguro School.

Kamusing face Kiziguro

Kamusinga will play their second match on Monday against Kiziguro, where a win will secure their passage into the semis.

Kenya’s side St Joseph’s Secondary School, Kitale will debut at the competition on Saturday when they face Uganda’s Kawanda Secondary School in pool “A”.

In girls’ volleyball, Kwanthanze started their hunt for a sixth title and fourth in a row with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 26-24) win over Ugandan side Katikamu SDA School.

Justin Kigwari’s charges cruised in the first two sets, but were pushed all the way in the final set before closing out victory in their Pool “B” opener.

“Our complacency almost cost us in the final set and this is something we have to work on. We need to ensure that we are ruthless to the end and avoid any slip up that might cost us,” warned Kigwari.

Dagoretti held

In girls’ football, debutantes Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School played out a 1-1 draw against Tanzana’s Alliance Secondary School in their pool “B” encounter.

Dagoretti trailed 1-0 at the break as the hosts led courtesy of Amina Ali’s 24th minute header.

Striker Susan Maria restored parity for the Kenyan side in the 56th minute, but they were unable to find the winner despite a late onslaught on their opponents’ goal.

“We lacked our usual sharpness in front of goal and that cost us three points. We created numerous chances after we got the equaliser and it feels like a defeat more than a draw,” Dagoretti coach Joseph Odhiambo said.