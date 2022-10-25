Mixed results for Kenya as Zone Five handball tourney starts

Kenyan teams Tuesday registered mixed results as the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five Under Championship got underway in Nairobi.

The top teams in each category at the end of the event on October 30 will proceed to the continental phase of the IHF Trophy Africa scheduled for December 12-18.

Kenya Under- 20 men's team fell to Burundi 28-25 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata having trailed 15-14 at the breather, while the Under-18 side whitewashed Djibouti 59-11 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The U-20 side, who are in group “B”, will be keen to make amends when they battle Sudan on Wednesday at the same venue, while their U-18 compatriots will be seeking their second victory when they also tackle Sudan.

U-18 coach Gerald Abunde acknowledged that their opponents were not tough and said their focus was on the remaining matches as they bid to top their pool.

“We had it easy today. We played well but Djibouti didn’t give us the competition we needed. Let’s see what the remaining matches offer. We want to qualify for the semi-final and go all the way to final and book the sole ticket to the continental phrase,” said Abunde.

The U-20 side, who are drawn in pool “A” will complete their group ties with a match against neighbors Uganda, who defeated Sudan 71-24.

"We were punished after we failed to make use of the open chances. Atleast four of our penalties were saved and I believe the results would have been different. We have other matches on Tuesday and Wednesday and I’m sure the lads will rise to the occasion. It’s just the first match," said u-20 coach Brian Matthew.

The top two teams in each category will proceed to the semi-finals.