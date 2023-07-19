Meru to host Kicosca Games

Meru County will host the 10th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games.

The event will be held from August 20-26 and will consist of over 20 sports disciplines and cultural dances.

They include ball games, athletics (including mixed relay and categories for people living with disabilities), tug of war, draught, ajua, scrabble, darts, racket games, chess and others for both genders.

Football, tug of war and the traditional dances are very popular and competitive during the competition and attracts hundreds of fans.

Kicosca chairman John Ang’awa said staff from seven counties have not participated in the event since the advent of devolution and expressed optimism more would attend.

Speaking at Kinoru Stadium during the handover of the official Kicosca ceremonial chain from Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to Meru’s Kawira Mwangaza, Ang’awa said about 10,000 staff from 40 counties would attend.

Ang’awa, Meru Sports Executive Benjamin Mungania and his Kisumu counterpart Beatrice Odongo underscored the importance of the event, saying it helps grow talent, culture and cultivate cohesion and unity.

They said the event helpscounty employees boost their mental health, network and share work related skills that are beneficial to their workplace.

“It brings the staff together to unwind from their tedious work and they interact and network as a team regardless of their political and religious affiliations. It also gives them an opportunity to showcase their skills since some of them even played for national teams,” said Ang’awa.

The Kicosca boss said the majority of the counties that skipped the event were from the Northern region which had prioritised setting up sports structures after years of neglect before devolution.

Mungania together with Meru Sports Chief Officer Monica Kagwima assured Kicosca officials Meru was ready to host the event.

“Kinoru Stadium will be the main venue but will also use other fields within the municipality. Kinoru can host over 30,000 fans and I am certain 10,000 people will be comfortable,” said Mungania after receiving the ceremonial chain on behalf of Mwangaza.

Ang’awa explained that Meru was awarded rights to host the event after beating Nairobi and Mombasa due to its preparedness.

Beatrice Odongo, who represented Nyong’o, said the ninth edition held in Kisumu was by the far the best chapter yet, having attracted 33 counties.